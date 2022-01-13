Global Medicated Skin Care Products Market 2022-2026: Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Demand for Natural and Organic Products - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Medicated Skin Care Products - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medicated lip care market is showing renewed growth, supported by innovative ingredients and combinations, increased emphasis on youthful look, growing awareness of adverse effects of sunrays on skin, and an increasing popularity of these products amongst men. Innovative packaging and differentiation is providing a much-needed fillip to the market. Growth in the global market is driven by the rising prevalence and incidence of several skin conditions, and the need for products that maintains, nourishes and enhances and/or prevents, treats and corrects the skin.
Growing demand for better preventative and maintenance healthcare; aging population and their vulnerability to skin changes; and popularity of aesthetic and corrective care among the young, middle aged and the old offer significant potential for medicated skin care products in the coming years.
Other important growth drivers include heightened focus on patient care that would result in creation of new ideas in the field of skincare; growing prominence of personalized skin care; increasing awareness about adverse effects of sunrays on skin; rising popularity of medicated skin care products among men; insufficient sleep and vitamin/minerals deficient diets resulting in various skin related issues; and steady launch of safe, effective, and high-efficacy products with innovative ingredients, combinations, and product packaging, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medicated Skin Care Products estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period.
The Medicated Skin Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.63% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$887.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market will reach US$918.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. The US is a key market and growth is driven
