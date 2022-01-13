Global Market for Mini and Micro LEDs 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

"The Global Market for Mini and Micro LEDs 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the market for Mini LEDs and Micro LEDs. The displays market is constantly advancing, with new technologies allowing for greatly improved brightness, HDR, and colour reproducibility.
Recently, miniLED and microLED have attracted major attention in the displays market and are being implemented in products by consumer electronics giants such as Samsung and Apple. LG has recently announced they will be launching micro LED TVs in 2022. Samsung is adding an 89-inch MicroLED TV to its product line-up and with displays that are bezel-free.
The market is projected to explode in the next few years, taking a significant chunk of the displays market and pushing into wearables, transparent display, flexible display, stretchable display for skin-integrated devices, AR/VR, smartphones automotive lighting such as active headlights, and projector applications.
MiniLED backlights are utilized in large-screen TVs, monitors, automotive and industrial applications. Improvements MiniLED offer over incumbent display technologies include:
- High brightness
- High contrast ratio
- Low power consumption
- Higher efficiency
MicroLED will start to gain market traction in 2022. MicroLEDs are targeted at direct-view displays. Improvements they offer include:
- high efficiency
- high brightness-readable under sunshine (>10,000 nits)
- high colour saturation
- ultra-high resolution (>2000 dpi with Si backplane)
- ultra-low power consumption
- flexibility
- quick response rate (on/off switching within nano-seconds)
- long lifetime (>80,000 hours)
These properties make them attractive for application in very large TVs, AR/VR and automotive applications. Other applications include wearable/implantable optoelectronic devices, light communication/light interconnection, medical treatment, spatial imaging etc.
Report contents include:
- Latest technology and supply chain information
- Industry trends and growth drivers
- Assessment of technology challenges
- Industry developments in the past 18 months
- Current and planned miniLED and microLED products
- Analysis of markets and applications for miniLED and microLEDs. Markets covered include TVs, AR and VR, smartphones, automotive, wearables and smartwatches, laptops, monitors and tablets, medical displays, flexible, stretchable and foldable displays and transparent displays
- Current market and forecasts for miniLED and microLEDs, by revenues, units and applications
- Assessment of competitive landscape
- Profiles of 72 companies in the miniLED and microLED market.
Companies profiled include:
- Aledia
- ALLOS Semiconductors GmbH
- AU Optronics Corporation
- Foxconn Electronics
- Glo
- iBeam Materials, Inc.
- Innolux Corporation
- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
- Japan Display Inc. (JDI)
- Royole Corporation
- Konka Group
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
- MICLEDI Microdisplays
- Mikro Mesa Technology Co., Ltd.
- Nichia Corporation
- PlayNitride, Inc.
- Rohinni LLC
- Samsung
- San'an Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.
- Seoul Semiconductor/Seoul Viosys Co., Ltd.
- Sony
- Vuzix Corporation. TCL Electronics
- Tianma Microelectronics Co., Ltd.
- VueReal
