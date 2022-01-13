Appealing Claims in Consumer Goods Products: Why Claims are Influential to Consumer Purchasing - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Appealing Claims in Consumer Goods Products - Consumer Survey Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is part of the publisher's Consumer Survey Insight case study series, which explores the reasons underpinning insights into the consumer survey, and key learnings. This particular case is regarding appealing claims in consumer goods products.
This case study focuses appealing claims in consumer goods products, and why claims are influential to consumer purchasing. It also identifies which claims are popular for which category.
Report Scope
- Brands should leverage hydrating claims when releasing skincare products as this will gain interest from a variety of different generations, thus increasing the likelihood of consumers purchasing the product.
- Brands should emphasize the useful benefits that healthier foods and drinks offer as this has become a trending topic of interest.
- Consumers tend to opt for meat alternatives or vegetarian options. Consuming meat free products is perceived as a more ethical and sustainable form of consumption.
- Consumers were found to be the most interested in claims such as 'natural' and 'cruelty free', which are both ethically sourced alternatives when producing personal care products.
Key Report Benefits
- Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.
- Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.
Companies Mentioned
- Dove
- Pacifica
- Coles BOM
