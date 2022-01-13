EH Group Raises Over CHF5m to Advance Its Zero-Emission Fuel Cell Technology

EH Group Engineering AG ("EH Group"), a developer and manufacturer of innovative low-cost and energy-dense fuel cells, today announced it had raised over CHF5m in Pre-Series A funding. AP Ventures, a significant investor in breakthrough hydrogen technologies, participated in the raise. Proceeds will go towards the installation of EH Group's own proprietary stack assembly technology as well as to the continued development of the Company's first commercial fuel cell stack products. EH Group will be looking to raise additional capital in 2022 to finance its progression to commercial-scale roll-out.
Hydrogen fuel cells are increasingly being viewed as an attractive technology to decarbonise large parts of industry, particularly heavy-duty transport. Two key barriers to more widespread adoption of fuel cells are the costs and production scale of fuel cell systems. EH Group has developed proprietary technology to help address both these constraints, with the aim of creating energy dense fuel cells that can be produced at a scale and cost to competitively meet global demand across mobile and stationary applications.
"We are delighted to have a marquee investor in AP Ventures join us on our ambitious journey. Their longstanding pedigree in investing across the hydrogen value chain is second to none. We look forward to capturing synergies and deepening our relationship as we work to accelerate our fuel cell deployments", says Christopher Brandon at EH Group.
"We are excited to invest in, and support Mardit, Chris and the rest of the team at EH Group. We believe this technology has the potential to be game-changing, and targets two important challenges for making fuel cells and hydrogen, as a global decarbonisation vector, more competitive", says Andrew Hinkly, Managing Partner at AP Ventures.
About EH Group
Founded in 2017, EH Group is focused on the design and production of its innovative fuel cell technology, across both stationary and mobile applications. Its high-performance fuel cell stacks and systems offer market leading power density. The implementation of a fully automated production process is aimed at widespread deployment of its fuel cell technology for a decarbonised future. EH Group is based in Switzerland. https://www.ehgroup.ch/
About AP Ventures
AP Ventures is headquartered in London and manages venture capital funds with a global mandate to invest in pioneering new technologies and businesses which aim to solve global challenges such as renewable energy integration, resource scarcity and a growing population. AP Ventures has been investing in the hydrogen industry since 2013 and is recognized as a leading venture capital fund across this value chain. AP Ventures manages $395 million of assets on behalf of 12 LPs and presently has a portfolio of 17 technology companies across the hydrogen value chain. AP Ventures is led by Andrew Hinkly (Managing Partner) and Kevin Eggers (Partner). More info at: www.apventures.com
