ironSource Expands its Ad Exchange with Powerful New Tools

A part of the ironSource network for many years, the ironSource in-app ad exchange has already generated significant revenue for publishers

ironSource IS ("ironSource") a leading business platform for the App Economy, today announced the expansion of the ironSource Exchange. One of the most mature in-app ad exchanges in the market, ISX's unique combination of cutting-edge technology with a highly-skilled brand sales team has generated significant revenue for app developers and publishers as part of the ironSource network for the last 5 years.

"Building a successful in-app ad exchange is a process that requires significant time and investment, and the ironSource Exchange is one of the strongest and most mature marketplaces in the industry. Over the last few years, we've invested in building the necessary technology and relationships with the largest programmatic buyers to ensure that our publishers could leverage the power of brand advertiser demand to the maximum," said Omer Kaplan, CRO and Co-founder of ironSource. "By externalising it and adding robust, real-time reporting tools, developers will now get critical transparency into revenue performance at a granular level."

The ironSource Exchange now comes with a dedicated reporting module - Real-Time Pivot Reports - giving publishers critical transparency into programmatic buyers, as well as core auction logic such as win rate and survival rate. These reports also give publishers maximum flexibility to "slice and dice" the data with ease, analyze revenue and performance data in real time, and easily compare it to historical performance. In addition, publishers will be able to deploy cross promotion campaigns as well as direct sold campaigns through private marketplace deals, tags or hosted creatives.

As an early adopter of the IAB's Open Measurement SDK, all of the iSX supply supports ads.txt and seller.json, and is fully viewable and measurable by the leading third-party viewability and brand safety measurement organizations including Moat, DoubleVerify and IAS.

"Apps are increasingly where consumers are spending the bulk of their time, and products - like the ironSource Exchange - that make it easier for advertisers to reach those consumers in-app are a critical part of growing the App Economy as a whole," Kaplan continued.

Publishers using LevelPlay don't need to make any changes or SDK updates to utilize the ironSource Exchange and benefit from its premium demand. The Exchange supports all major ad units, including rewarded, interstitial, MREC, and banner ads, with support for native ads coming soon.

About ironSource

ironSource is a leading business platform for the App Economy. App developers use ironSource's platform to turn their apps into successful, scalable businesses, leveraging a comprehensive set of software solutions which help them grow and engage users, monetize content, and analyze and optimize business performance to drive more overall growth. The ironSource platform also empowers telecom operators to create a richer device experience, incorporating relevant app and service recommendations to engage users throughout the lifecycle of the device. By providing a comprehensive business platform for the core constituents of the App Economy, ironSource allows customers to focus on what they do best, creating great apps and user experiences, while enabling their business expansion in the App Economy. For more information please visit www.is.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding ​​Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes various forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which represent our management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events. These statements are intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits and impacts of new tools. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements set forth in the Company's SEC filings. ironSource cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Other than as may be required by applicable laws, ironSource does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005139/en/