Global 5G Surveillance Market Outlook 2022-2027: Surveillance is the Highest ROI Solution for 5G Fixed Wireless Implementation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 5G Surveillance Market by Service Provider and Application Type in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Verticals 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G video surveillance market including vendor strategies, solutions, and applications. The report assesses video service delivered by provider type and application type with forecasts for consumer, enterprise, and industrial verticals. The report also analyzes the key technical aspects of 5G video including next-generation radio based on millimeter wave spectrum.

Surveillance represents the monitoring of behavior, many activities, or information for the purpose of information gathering, influencing, managing or directing. With the ease of implementation and low cost operation, we see 5G surveillance as the highest ROI solution for fixed wireless implementations. This is especially the case for private enterprise networks and government operations.

Other than enterprise and industrial use of FWA for general bandwidth needs, video is the obvious application for a variety of purposes including government usage. 5G will replace and/or augment fixed network video. It will allow anytime, anywhere surveillance by way of the ease of camera placement - as long as there is line of sight with a 5G antenna, there will be a good signal for high bandwidth and low latency.

The publisher anticipates that smart cities will increasingly become highly surveilled cities. By way of example, there are so many CCTV cameras in the UK that the average Londoner is caught on camera 420 times per day. It is estimated that there is 1 CCTV camera for every 11.5 people in London, meaning that there are over 750,000 cameras in this dense urban environment.

Traditional surveillance solutions are typically overseen by humans and are prone to error. 5G allows for new solutions, including those that are completely automated and can actively blur individual details of those being recorded, while also monitoring their activity for crime or suspicious activity. This is possible due to the processing and analysis of these video feeds being done locally through 5G edge clouds. Therefore, the software's decision making can be done with no human involvement.

Accordingly, edge computing will be an important component for some 5G surveillance market solutions. In addition, the combination of 5G, IoT, and edge computing will be transformational for both communication service providers and their customers, most notably business clients in enterprise, industrial, and government segments.

Companies Analyzed

AT&T

Airspan

Airtel

Alibaba

Altair Semiconductor

Alvarion

Amazon Prime Video

America Movil

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple

Ascom

Asus

Broadcom Corporation

BT Group (EE)

Cavium Inc.

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems

ClipBucket

Cobham Wireless

Colt

Contus Vplay

Coolpad Dyno

Cradlepoint

Deutsche Telekom AG

Dish (Sling TV)

D-Link

DU

Entel

Ericsson

Eurotech

Facebook (Whatsapp)

Fitbit

Fubo TV

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gemalto

Google

Harris

HPE

HTC

Huawei Technologies

Hulu

Hytera

Inmarsat

Intel Corporation

Juniper Network Inc.

KDDI Corporation

KT Corporation

Leonardo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

M2M Connectivity

MACOM Technology

MediaTek Inc.

Mentura Group

Microsoft

Misfit

Mobiotics

Mobvoi

Motorola

Movistar

Muvi

MYCOM OSI

NEC Corporation

Netcracker

Netflix

Netgear

Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)

NTT DoCoMo

Ooredoo

Ooyala

Orange SA

Philo TV

Qorvo Inc.

Qualcomm

Quickplay

Rakuten (Viber)

RedLinX

REVE Systems

Ribbon Communications

Rogers Communications

Roku

Samsung Electronics

Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

SimNet Wireless

SingTel

Siretta

SK Telecom

Sky Go

Skype

Snap Inc.

Softbank Group

Sony (PlayStation Vue)

Spark NZ

Spotify AB

Sprint Corporation

STC - Saudi Telecom Company

Swisscom

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telegram

Telenor

Telit Communications

Telstra

Tencent

Texim Europe

T-Mobile USA

UbiFi

Verizon

Vidmind

VMware Inc.

Vodafone Group

Vplayed

WeChat

Zain

Zenitel

ZTE Corporation

Zyxel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.1.1 LTE Advanced

3.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct

3.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro

3.1.4 Fifth Generation Networks

3.2 5G New Radio and 5G Supporting and Related Technologies

3.2.1 Massive MIMO

3.2.2 Cognitive Radio Capabilities

3.2.3 Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency

4. 5G Video Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 High Return on Investment

4.2 Dramatic Video Improvements

4.3 5G in Smart Cities

5. Company Analysis

6. 5G Video Market 2022-2027

6.1 Global 5G Video Surveillance 2022-2027

6.2 North America 5G Video 2022-2027

6.3 Europe 5G Video 2022-2027

6.4 Asia Pac 5G Video 2022-2027

6.5 Latin America 5G Video 2022-2027

6.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Video 2022-2027

