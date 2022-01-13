Equinix connects Antoni van Leeuwenhoek hospital with ADVA's encrypted transport solution

News summary:

Rapidly digitizing hospital needed secure, high-capacity DCI network

ADVA's open optical transport technology with Layer 1 encryption protects patient data and medical research

New infrastructure able to carry low-latency 32G Fibre Channel services

ADVA ADV today announced that Equinix – the world's digital infrastructure company™ – has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 open optical transport technology to provide Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, one of the Netherland's leading hospitals, with encrypted dark fiber and fully managed services. Linking the healthcare provider's data centers and facilities, the solution enables Equinix Managed Services to deliver secure Ethernet services up to 40GbE and highly reliable, low-latency Fibre Channel storage area network (SAN) connectivity up to 32Gbit/s. With ADVA's ConnectGuard™ optical encryption technology ensuring robust data protection, the solution gives the hospital access to bandwidth-hungry applications and allows patient and medical research information to be securely collected, managed, analyzed and shared.

"By harnessing ADVA FSP 3000 technology and the support of the ADVA and TrueCom teams, we're enabling Antoni van Leeuwenhoek hospital to transform its operations. With high-capacity, low-latency connectivity to its data centers, all protected by robust encryption at the optical layer, the hospital's medics and support staff can leverage new applications and collaborate like never before to advance cutting-edge research and enhance patient care," said Art de Blaauw, director of technology and innovation, Managed Services Solutions at Equinix. "It's crucial for the healthcare industry that patient data is secure. ADVA's ConnectGuard™ solution safeguards the network stack without adding latency or affecting throughput. That means medical practitioners can access critical information at any time, which is crucial for efficient processes and patient outcomes."

Built on ADVA's FSP 3000 open optical transport solution, the new network is capable of secure high-capacity transmission of Ethernet services up to 40GbE. With its agile, scalable and modular design, the FSP 3000 provides a truly flexible foundation, ready to expand and evolve as the needs of the healthcare provider change. The solution enables a high-speed SAN capable of transporting 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel, ensuring rapid access to patient information. This is key for healthcare professionals dealing with huge data sets. The infrastructure is comprehensively secured at the physical layer by ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™, which is easy to operate and highly efficient, delivering the lowest cost per bit of any network encryption solution available today. ADVA's partner TrueCom also played a key role in this project, providing installation and support, ensuring the new infrastructure met all the end customer's requirements.

"We're proud that our solution is now helping another major healthcare provider optimize its operations. Protecting the integrity and privacy of patients' sensitive data couldn't be more critical. That's why our security technology is so important here. It ensures valuable data remains safe at every stage of its journey, while data-intensive applications continue to run," commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA. "Approved by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), our FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ optical encryption ensures that patient records are protected by the most robust security methods available while adding virtually no delay."

"There's no doubt that the medical industry is at the forefront of the battle against cybercrime. Criminals see healthcare providers as treasure troves of valuable data that can easily be monetized. But thanks to our close collaboration with Equinix and ADVA, this hospital can be assured that its systems are secured," said Dhieradj Ramanand, optical solutions sales manager at TrueCom. "With the ADVA FSP 3000 ConnectGuard™ optical security solution safeguarding data in motion right across the network, encrypted signals become worthless to a hacker. That's why this technology is the last word in data security. It's also the key to peace of mind for medical practitioners and their patients."

