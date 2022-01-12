Encino Acquisition Partners Announces Board Transition

Board welcomes Alexandra Pruner as incoming Chair, and thanks John Pinkerton for years of leadership & service

Encino Acquisition Partners (EAP) announced today a planned transition of leadership for its Board of Directors. John H. Pinkerton, executive chairman of the company, has retired from the board. The Board elected Alexandra Pruner, member of the EAP Board since 2019, to serve as Chair.

"I'm honored and humbled to have earned the confidence of my fellow Board members to serve in this position," said Pruner. "The leadership John Pinkerton provided for the past four years has been outstanding, and I look forward to continuing to help guide Encino's strategy focused on sustainable value creation for all of our stakeholders."

"Helping to build Encino from the ground up and serving as executive chairman has been deeply rewarding, and I want to thank each and every one of our employees for their contributions toward our continued success," said Pinkerton, who co-founded EAP in 2017. "I'm particularly proud of the progress we have made toward advancing our sustainability-centered goals. Encino is an industry leader because of our commitment to our unique values, and the company's future remains bright thanks to its exceptional employees and leadership."

"EAP's strong foundation and continued success is a reflection of John's vision, ability to organize great assets and even better people, all with an eye toward operational excellence," said Hardy Murchison, co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of EAP. "We thank John for his outsized contributions and are enormously grateful for Alie's ongoing and expanded leadership and strategy development roles."

Pruner, age 59, joined EAP's Board of Directors in 2019. She has served as a Senior Advisor of Perella Weinberg Partners, a global independent advisory firm providing strategic and financial advice and asset-management services, and its energy division, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., since December 2018. She previously served as Partner and Chief Financial Officer of Perella Weinberg Partners from December 2016 through November 2018, and as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Management Committee at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from the firm's founding in 2007 until its combination with Perella Weinberg Partners in 2016. Ms. Pruner serves on the Board of Directors of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and its general partner PAA GP Holdings LLC, and on the Board of Directors of NRG Energy, Inc., and served on the Anadarko Petroleum Corporation Board until its merger with Occidental Petroleum.

About Encino Acquisition Partners

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Encino Acquisition Partners (EAP) is building a high-quality oil and gas company with a diverse portfolio of assets focused on achieving attractive, long-term returns, while maintaining a strong financial position. Encino Energy and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) formed EAP in 2017 to drive long term investment returns by acquiring and developing oil and gas assets across the lower 48 states of the United States. With its first acquisition in 2018, EAP became the largest acreage holder in the Utica Shale play of Ohio. EAP's website is www.encinoenergy.com.

