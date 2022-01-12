Upcoming Study Reveals Impact of Alcohol Monitoring on Quality of Life for Newly Sober Individuals

Conducted by Omni Institute on Behalf of Soberlink, the Independent Study Results Will Offer a Unique Look into How Alcohol Monitoring is Improving Lives in the Midst of Increased Alcohol Use During the Pandemic

Soberlink, the experts in remote alcohol monitoring, is excited to announce the completion of an independent, first-of-its-kind study conducted by Omni Institute examining how the use of Soberlink's alcohol monitoring system improves quality of life as well as adherence to sobriety for newly sober individuals. The results of the study, which are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed journal later this year, are particularly compelling given the rising rate of alcohol misuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study followed 100 participants enrolled in the Soberlink Share Program, which aids clients in accountability. All participants were adults of legal age (21+) who received professional treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder and used Soberlink for their first year of sobriety.

During the course of the study, participants were told to use their Soberlink device twice a day, and results were shared with treatment providers as well as loved ones supporting their recovery. Participants filled out surveys after one month, three months, and six months, reporting how well they were able to stick to their monitoring schedule and insight into their overall quality of life.

"At Soberlink, we understand that effective, efficient alcohol monitoring options can improve outcomes for those with Alcohol Use Disorder," said Andy Rothman, VP of Business Development at Soberlink. "We look forward to sharing the fascinating results of this study that further indicate the value in our mission to help people achieve lasting recovery."

About Soberlink:

Soberlink are the makers of a discreet alcohol monitoring device that documents sobriety with the highest level of reliability and accuracy. Since 2011, Soberlink has helped over 200,000 people in recovery to rebuild trust with loved ones and get their lives back on track. For more information on Soberlink's cutting-edge tech-enabled remote alcohol monitoring services, as well as the company's history with Family Law, please visit https://www.soberlink.com/.

