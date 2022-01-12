Boston Properties to Release Fourth Quarter/FY 2021 Financial Results on January 25, 2022

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after the close of trading. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and provide a Company update.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 796-3880 (Domestic) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 8157421.
There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.bxp.com on the events and webcasts page.
Shortly after the call, a phone replay will be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 8157421. A replay of the webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for up to twelve months following the call.
ABOUT BOSTON PROPERTIES
Boston Properties BXP is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures as of September 30, 2021, the Company's portfolio totals 52.5 million square feet and 202 properties, including nine properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about Boston Properties, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005908/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.