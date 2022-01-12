Paul Bay Named Ingram Micro CEO; Alain Monié Transitions to Executive Chairman

Kirk Robinson Promoted to Executive Vice President and President, North America; Luis Férez Named Senior Vice President and President, Latin America; Nimesh Davé to Leave, Ingram Micro Cloud and CloudBlue to Align Under Bay

Ingram Micro Inc. announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Alain Monié, has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman, and Paul Bay has been named the company's new CEO. Bay previously held the position of executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions.

Paul Bay named Ingram Micro CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

"It is with a profound sense of pride that after ten years as Ingram Micro's CEO, I am transitioning the role to a leader in Paul who clearly has the credentials and trust of his peers to continue to build on our industry leadership with a partner-first mentality. Over the past eleven years, Paul and his teams have dedicated themselves to our company and the industries we serve, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to our people, our customers, our partners and our shareholders," said Monié. "Paul is an exceptional leader and an agile learner, and I cannot think of anyone better suited to guide Ingram Micro through our next chapters."

To provide continued customer focus, Kirk Robinson is promoted to executive vice president and president, North America. Robinson remains head of the company's U.S. business, and takes on additional responsibility for Ingram Micro Canada, teaming up with senior vice president and Chief Country Executive Bill Brandel. To continue the strong growth of Latin America, Luis Férez is promoted to senior vice president and president, Latin America, adding oversight across the company's businesses in Latin America, while also maintaining his responsibilities as Chief Country Executive of Mexico and head of Ingram Micro Colombia and Peru. Both Robinson and Férez join the company's Executive Leadership Team. Separately, Nimesh Davé, executive vice president and president, Global Cloud, has decided to pursue interests outside of Ingram Micro and will transition over the coming months. As a result, the Cloud executive team is now under Bay's leadership.

"Ingram Micro is a remarkable organization thanks to Alain and his leadership over the last decade. Alain has been a dedicated leader and a valued mentor, consistently delivering significant innovation and growth for our customers and partners, including through targeted organic investment and M&A," said Bay. "I'm honored to be CEO of such a phenomenal team and build further on our strategic imperatives to transform and modernize the way we do business, remove complexity for our partners, and be an indispensable business behind the many brands we serve."

As Executive Chairman, Monié will focus his time on working alongside Bay and Ingram Micro owner, Platinum Equity, to continue to generate growth and maximize value for the company's customers, partners and shareholders.

"We're thrilled Alain is executing on a thoughtful and effective succession plan and believe Paul is the right leader to take over as CEO to lead Ingram Micro's continued growth and transformation. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Paul over this past year and am impressed by his commitment to building and expanding the company's capabilities with an eye towards positioning Ingram Micro as the industry's partner of choice in a dynamic environment," said Christian Cook, Managing Director, Platinum Equity. "We are eager to deploy considerable financial resources and expertise to help Ingram Micro pursue an even more aggressive agenda of growth, continuing to anticipate and support the needs of its valued customer and vendor partners."

"Kirk and Luis are proven leaders who have demonstrated high levels of innovation and operational excellence for our business. I'm confident they'll continue to aggressively grow and expand their territories with a strong focus on our partners, and on what our customers need from advanced and consumer technology solutions, cloud platforms and offerings, and professional and managed services," said Bay.

Bay continues to oversee the Global Technology Solutions business, and now leads the strategic planning, growth and development of the company's high value Cloud Marketplace, CloudBlue platform, and environmentally focused IT Asset Disposition and Reverse Logistics businesses. He joined Ingram Micro in 1995 in vendor management, rising to senior vice president, left in 2006 to serve as CEO of Punch Software, and returned in 2010 as executive vice president and president, North America. In 2016 he was named executive vice president and group president of the Americas before being appointed as executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

