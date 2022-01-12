Paul Bay Named Ingram Micro CEO; Alain Monié Transitions to Executive Chairman

Kirk Robinson Promoted to Executive Vice President and President, North America; Luis Férez Named Senior Vice President and President, Latin America; Nimesh Davé to Leave, Ingram Micro Cloud and CloudBlue to Align Under Bay
Ingram Micro Inc. announced today its Chief Executive Officer, Alain Monié, has transitioned to the role of Executive Chairman, and Paul Bay has been named the company's new CEO. Bay previously held the position of executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112006032/en/
Paul Bay named Ingram Micro CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
"It is with a profound sense of pride that after ten years as Ingram Micro's CEO, I am transitioning the role to a leader in Paul who clearly has the credentials and trust of his peers to continue to build on our industry leadership with a partner-first mentality. Over the past eleven years, Paul and his teams have dedicated themselves to our company and the industries we serve, demonstrating an unparalleled commitment to our people, our customers, our partners and our shareholders," said Monié. "Paul is an exceptional leader and an agile learner, and I cannot think of anyone better suited to guide Ingram Micro through our next chapters."
To provide continued customer focus, Kirk Robinson is promoted to executive vice president and president, North America. Robinson remains head of the company's U.S. business, and takes on additional responsibility for Ingram Micro Canada, teaming up with senior vice president and Chief Country Executive Bill Brandel. To continue the strong growth of Latin America, Luis Férez is promoted to senior vice president and president, Latin America, adding oversight across the company's businesses in Latin America, while also maintaining his responsibilities as Chief Country Executive of Mexico and head of Ingram Micro Colombia and Peru. Both Robinson and Férez join the company's Executive Leadership Team. Separately, Nimesh Davé, executive vice president and president, Global Cloud, has decided to pursue interests outside of Ingram Micro and will transition over the coming months. As a result, the Cloud executive team is now under Bay's leadership.
"Ingram Micro is a remarkable organization thanks to Alain and his leadership over the last decade. Alain has been a dedicated leader and a valued mentor, consistently delivering significant innovation and growth for our customers and partners, including through targeted organic investment and M&A," said Bay. "I'm honored to be CEO of such a phenomenal team and build further on our strategic imperatives to transform and modernize the way we do business, remove complexity for our partners, and be an indispensable business behind the many brands we serve."
As Executive Chairman, Monié will focus his time on working alongside Bay and Ingram Micro owner, Platinum Equity, to continue to generate growth and maximize value for the company's customers, partners and shareholders.
"We're thrilled Alain is executing on a thoughtful and effective succession plan and believe Paul is the right leader to take over as CEO to lead Ingram Micro's continued growth and transformation. I've had the pleasure of working closely with Paul over this past year and am impressed by his commitment to building and expanding the company's capabilities with an eye towards positioning Ingram Micro as the industry's partner of choice in a dynamic environment," said Christian Cook, Managing Director, Platinum Equity. "We are eager to deploy considerable financial resources and expertise to help Ingram Micro pursue an even more aggressive agenda of growth, continuing to anticipate and support the needs of its valued customer and vendor partners."
"Kirk and Luis are proven leaders who have demonstrated high levels of innovation and operational excellence for our business. I'm confident they'll continue to aggressively grow and expand their territories with a strong focus on our partners, and on what our customers need from advanced and consumer technology solutions, cloud platforms and offerings, and professional and managed services," said Bay.
Bay continues to oversee the Global Technology Solutions business, and now leads the strategic planning, growth and development of the company's high value Cloud Marketplace, CloudBlue platform, and environmentally focused IT Asset Disposition and Reverse Logistics businesses. He joined Ingram Micro in 1995 in vendor management, rising to senior vice president, left in 2006 to serve as CEO of Punch Software, and returned in 2010 as executive vice president and president, North America. In 2016 he was named executive vice president and group president of the Americas before being appointed as executive vice president and president, Global Technology Solutions.
About Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112006032/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.