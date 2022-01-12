NOTICE TO ROBINHOOD CUSTOMERS WITH LOSSES EXCEEDING $100,000: National Investment Fraud Lawyers KlaymanToskes Continues Investigation on Behalf of Customers Who Sustained Damages During January 2021 Trading Restrictions in Light of Investor Recovery

National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes ("KT") continues to investigate on behalf of investors who sustained losses in excess of $100,000 from the January 2021 trading restrictions imposed by Robinhood Financial, LLC HOOD. This is in light of the recent FINRA arbitration award, rendering Robinhood liable. If you were unable to place a sell order or to close your position due to Robinhood's January 2021 platform failures, please contact us here.

According to the FINRA award, Robinhood was found liable for placing trading restrictions on its platform for certain stocks such as Koss KOSS and Express, Inc. EXPR at the height of the January 2021 stock rise. At the time, Robinhood stated that the trading restrictions were risk management decisions to protect the firm and its clearinghouses. After Robinhood announced the restrictions, the prices of Gamestop GME, AMC AMC, Nokia NOK, Blackberry BB, Koss KOSS, Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY, and Naked Brand NAKD spiraled downward.

Former and current customers of Robinhood who have losses exceeding $100,000 resulting from the inability to place a sell order or to close a position in Gamestop, AMC, Nokia, Blackberry, Koss, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Naked Brand on Robinhood's platform in January 2021, and who have information relating to the trading restrictions imposed by Robinhood on their accounts, are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes here.

About KlaymanToskes

