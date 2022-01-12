Columbia Sportswear Company Names Jim Beeman Vice President, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced it has named Jim Beeman as Vice President, U.S. Sales for the Columbia brand.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112006028/en/
Jim Beeman, Vice President, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand (Photo: Business Wire)
In this role, Jim will report to Tim Sheerin, Senior Vice President, Global Wholesale, Columbia brand. U.S. Wholesale is a core business for the Columbia brand, and Jim brings a wealth of leadership experience in that area.
"Jim has led multiple teams at Nike and driven significant growth in support of large integrated wholesale partnerships, driven category brand marketing and retail brand marketing, as well as territory-based teams across wholesale, digital and direct," said Mr. Sheerin.
"We could not be happier to have a leader of Jim's caliber join Columbia Sportswear," said Joe Boyle, President, Columbia Brand. "We're excited to have his energy and enthusiasm for the outdoor industry at the Columbia brand."
About Columbia Sportswear Company:
Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112006028/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.