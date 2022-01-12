Taktikal Secures $2 Million Funding from Brunnur Ventures to Drive International Sales Expansion

Taktikal (www.taktikal.io), a developer of next generation digital trust solutions, announced that Brunnur Ventures had invested $2 million into the company to drive customer acquisition and the international build out of its business strategy. Taktikal provides enterprise-grade electronic signatures solutions to meet the growing need for companies to automate and streamline processes that require identification, authentication, and authorisation. Taktikal leverages deep expertise with the state-level authentication infrastructure of Nordic nation states such as Iceland to offer faster processing, greater efficiency in document management, reduced operational risk and a better customer experience.

New funding will accelerate international sales expansion of the Company's e-signature software suite into the global SME market, where ad hoc, low security, home-baked processes are pervasive today.

"We're delighted to announce the close of our first institutional investment round, with participation by Brunnur Ventures, whom we welcome as experienced and valued shareholders in the Company for the next phase of our development," says Taktikal's CEO Valur Gunnarsson, "People are commonly emailing sensitive documents such as passport and driver's license scans in a highly insecure way. Taktikal brings out-of-the-box enterprise-grade document signing and other processes to a vast potential customer base of corporates needing to provide best-in-class workforce and customer onboarding experiences, and driven by increasing security, as well as AML, KYC, PEP and sanctions requirements."

"To be successful, businesses must find ways to streamline operations and reduce administrative bottlenecks. Taktikal offers an outstanding service to meet these needs," commented Kjartan Olafsson, Investment Manager at Brunnur Ventures who will take a seat in Taktikal's board, "We believe that a transformation is overdue in this space akin to the revolution we've seen in many other workflow areas such as CRM and project management."

ABOUT TAKTIKAL

Taktikal ehf, based in Iceland is a leading vendor of next generation enterprise grade electronic signature solutions, covering application-level integrated smart forms, in-browser fill-and-sign, and email. The Company serves a growing need for secure, best-in-class process to support corporate requirements for automated customer and workforce onboarding, KYC and AML processes and in-application electronic identity.

ABOUT BRUNNUR VENTURES

Brunnur Ventures is venture capital firm based in Iceland focused on seed and early-stage investments, emphasizing innovation and growth, combined with scalable business models and extraordinary entrepreneurial talent.

Brunnur Ventures currently manages two funds, Brunnur I and Brunnur II, with fund operation and administration provided by Landsbref, a fund management company licensed by the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority.

