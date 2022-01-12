Soberlink is Redefining Alcohol Monitoring for Parents and Attorneys

By Rapidly Increasing the Company's Reach to Family Law Professionals Over the Last Four Years, Soberlink is Bringing New Hope to Families Impacted by Alcohol Misuse Disorder

Soberlink, the experts in remote alcohol monitoring, is proud to announce the efforts that the company is making to increase its reach to Family Law Professionals. By educating attorneys and families on the powerful effects of reliable alcohol monitoring, Soberlink hopes to help even more individuals manage their Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and regain the trust of their families and loved ones.

"The weaponization of alcohol use has the unfortunate ability to rip families apart," said Chris Beck, VP of Business Development at Soberlink. "Our goal at Soberlink is to empower parents to be a part of their children's lives by offering reliable alcohol monitoring that gives family members, as well as attorneys and professional caregivers or treatment providers, peace of mind."

In 2021 alone, Soberlink took the following steps to increase reach among Family Law Professionals:

Created a Judge's Bench Card in partnership with National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges to guide judiciary decisions regarding Alcohol Use Disorder.

Conducted 20+ presentations to Family Law Professionals offering best practices.

Supported 75+ Family Law Bar Associations by attending and sponsoring hundreds of CLE and networking events.

Helped 45+ families who could not afford alcohol monitoring with our Family Assistance Program.

Working with industry influencers to spread the word about the impact of reliable alcohol monitoring in custody cases.

Soberlink hopes that no parent needs to be separated from their child because of the inability to prove sobriety and plans to increase efforts to reach Family Law Professionals in 2022. The company hopes to empower more parents to rebuild their relationships with their children as well as other family members and caregivers.

About Soberlink:

Soberlink are the makers of a discreet alcohol monitoring device that documents sobriety with the highest level of reliability and accuracy. Since 2011, Soberlink has helped over 200,000 people in recovery to rebuild trust with loved ones and get their lives back on track. For more information on Soberlink's cutting-edge tech-enabled remote alcohol monitoring services, as well as the company's history with Family Law, please visit https://www.soberlink.com/.

