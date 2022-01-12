Ardent Appoints Lisa Dolan Chief Nursing Officer

Ardent Health Services, a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country, has appointed veteran nursing leader Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, chief nursing officer. In this role, she will oversee quality and safety initiatives, as well as clinical education and development for more than 7,000 nurses across the company's 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states.

Dolan, who previously served as Ardent's vice president of clinical outcomes, brings more than three decades of nursing leadership experience to the position. Prior to joining Ardent in 2020, she spent six years in various hospital CEO, COO and CNO positions for Community Health Systems. Dolan began her career in cardiovascular nursing and held multiple leadership roles within Jewish Hospital and KentuckyOne Health in Louisville.

"Nurses are truly the backbone of our organization and we are pleased to welcome Lisa to this key executive role," said Ardent President and CEO Marty Bonick. "Her strong history of driving positive clinical outcomes and her passion for elevating the role of nursing in clinical and operational decisions make her an outstanding addition to our leadership team."

A graduate of Spalding University, Dolan earned a master's degree in nursing from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. She is the recipient of several leadership awards, including the Shelton R. Weber Award of Leadership Excellence, and a published researcher on the topic of management style and staff nurse satisfaction.

"I am excited to join Ardent at such an important time in the company's life, as well as in the broader healthcare industry," said Dolan. "I look forward to ensuring that nursing continues to not only have a voice at the highest levels of the organization, but also the resources and support needed to thrive amid the challenges facing our profession."

Dolan replaces Laurie Bigham, RN, FACHE, who retired as Ardent's first chief nursing officer at the end of the year. During her 11-year tenure with Ardent, Bigham served as a tireless advocate for nursing and played a pivotal role in the deployment of technology and online clinical tools to improve the nursing experience.

"We are grateful for Laurie's many contributions, which have positively impacted patients and supported the professional development of our clinical teams," said Bonick. "She has left an indelible mark on our organization that will live on through the many nursing leaders she has mentored."

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services invests in people, technology, facilities and communities. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care in six states with more than 26,000 employees, including 1,200+ employed providers. With a focus on evidence-based practices to improve quality care and patient outcomes, 85% of Ardent hospitals received a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of "A" or "B" for Fall 2021 compared to 58% of ranked hospitals. In 2021, Modern Healthcare recognized five Ardent hospitals as "Best Places to Work," marking the 13th consecutive year an Ardent facility was recognized. Based on employee surveys, Ardent was recognized by Comparably's Best Places to Work Awards in the Best CEO and Best Company for Women categories for large organizations in 2021.

