KBRA Releases CREFC January Conference 2022 – Day 2 Recap

KBRA releases its Day 2 recap of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) January Conference 2022. The day included a full range of topics, starting with opening remarks from Adam Behlman, president of Starwood Mortgage Capital and CREFC's immediate past chair, as well as the day's first session, Lending Time Warp: The Future of Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Finance. The closed-door discussion comprised a diverse panel of industry participants including representatives from the GSEs and Federal Reserve. The panelists discussed reasons for optimism including stable capital markets, healthy CRE fundamentals, and CRE underwriting discipline. They also talked about the challenges ahead, such as the drop-off in conduit volume and the sector's advancement of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

This session was followed by Building Diversity and Inclusion: Benefits Beyond the Bottom Line, which looked at how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have changed over the past two years.

The next panels included Tech Check: Disruption & the Future of Technology in CRE and a broad-based discussion on Borrowing Time: Perspectives From Owners and Borrowers. Topics ranged from capital and liquidity to capitalization rates, favorable versus unfavorable property types, what's driving multifamily demand, the booming CRE CLO market, and the transition away from LIBOR.

The last session for the day focused on multifamily, one of the hottest segments of the CRE market. Panelists represented lenders and investors across the spectrum of rental housing and gave their views on housing's outlook in the session, There's No Place Like Home: Multifamily and Housing Trends and Outlook.

To review the Day 2 recap, click here. A summary of our Day 1 recap can be found in the link below.

Related Reports

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005999/en/