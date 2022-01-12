Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cathay General Bancorp CATY, the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
|
Date:
|
Thursday, January 27, 2022
|
Time:
|
3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
|
Duration:
|
1 hour
|
Dial-In Number:
|
(855) 761-3186
|
Conference ID:
|
9375967
Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.
Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until January 27, 2023.
ABOUT CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP
Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005922/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.