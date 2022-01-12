Levi Strauss & Co. to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended November 28, 2021. The call will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer, and Harmit Singh, chief financial officer.
To access the live webcast, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/btssdyuj or dial in to listen to the live call at: +1.833.693.0541 in the United States and Canada or +1.661.407.1582 internationally; I.D. No. 4676203.
A replay of the webcast will be available on http://investors.levistrauss.com starting approximately two hours after the event and archived on the site for one quarter. A telephone replay will be available until February 2, 2022 at +1-855-859-2056 in the United States and Canada or +1-404-537-3406 internationally; I.D. No. 4676203.
To access the company's related press release on January 26, 2022, please visit http://investors.levistrauss.com.
About Levi Strauss & Co.
Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2020 net revenues were $4.5 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for company news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.
