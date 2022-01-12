Apartment Income REIT Corp. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apartment Income REIT Corp. ("AIR") AIRC will release Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after the market closes. The Fourth Quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be conducted on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Live Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-844-200-6205
International Dial-In Number: +1-929-526-1599
Passcode: 495964
Webcast: investors.aircommunities.com
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-866-813-9403
International Dial-In Number: +44-204-525-0658
Passcode: 717755
The conference call replay will be available until March 10, 2022.
Webcast Replay: investors.aircommunities.com
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 95 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005896/en/
