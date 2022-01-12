Central Garden & Pet Company Updates 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Virtual-Only Format Due to Worsening Pandemic Conditions

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT CENTA ("Central"), a market leader in the garden and pet industries, today announced it will host its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders virtually due to the increasing public health impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and to prioritize the health and well-being of meeting participants.
The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time on February 8, 2022. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.
Shareholders at the close of business on the record date, December 10, 2021, are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting, which will be hosted online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CENT2022. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit voting control number found on their previously distributed notice of internet availability of proxy materials or proxy card.
Please note that the proxy/voting instruction card included with previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, Central urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. Shareholders who have already voted do not need to take any further voting action because of this announcement.
Shareholders can find additional details about attending, voting and participating virtually at the Annual Meeting in the additional proxy materials that Central filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These materials also may be found at https://ir.central.com/news-events/annual-meeting-of-shareholders.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet CENT CENTA understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2021 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company's innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Pennington, Nylabone, Kaytee, Amdro and Aqueon, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California and has over 7,000 employees across North America and Europe. For additional information about Central, please visit www.central.com.
