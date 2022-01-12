Horace Mann to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Feb. 1

Conference call to discuss results will be at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Feb. 2

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release and investor supplement will be available on the company's website at investors.horacemann.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the Events page of the company's investor site or by dialing 844-735-3325. For the webcast, please log on to the site several minutes in advance to register and download any required audio software. On-demand replay will be available later that day.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is the largest financial services company focused on helping America's educators and others who serve the community achieve lifelong financial success. The company offers individual and group life insurance and financial solutions tailored to the needs of the educator community. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

