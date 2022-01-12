United Rentals, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET)
Dial-in numbers: Domestic: 855-458-4217; International: 574-990-3618
United Rentals, Inc. URI will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2021 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer, on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.com after the market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a replay may be accessed for two weeks following the call at 404-537-3406, passcode 1384534.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company's approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, the Barron's 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005752/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.