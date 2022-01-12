Fluor Corporation FLR announced today that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company a position on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a 5-year base period with three 5-year option periods.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005909/en/
Fluor Awarded Position on U.S. General Services Administration's Multiple Award Schedule Contract (Photo: Business Wire)
As a company selected for a position on the contract, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders within the Facilities Category and the Professional Services Category of the GSA MAS. These categories include 10 unique Special Item Numbers that align with Fluor's top North American Industry Classification Systems spending profiles.
"It is an honor to be selected to support the GSA and to help provide greater efficiency to federal government agencies," said Tom D'Agostino, president of Fluor's Mission Solutions business. "This award aligns with our strategy to expand our professional technical services capabilities and enables us to grow our expertise with existing customers as well as new federal government agencies. Fluor's position on this contract provides our customers with access to the company's innovative solutions."
The MAS is a long-term government-wide contract with commercial firms that provides access to a full range of management and consulting services at fair and reasonable prices. This can improve a federal agency's performance and help it meet mission goals. The Facilities Category provides operation and maintenance services to federal customers. The Professional Services Category provides innovative solutions to professional engineering, program management and logistic needs.
About Fluor Corporation
Fluor Corporation FLR is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients' greatest challenges. Fluor's 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
#ms
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005909/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.