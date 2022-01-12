Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results on January 26, 2022

Anthem, Inc. ANTM will release fourth quarter 2021 financial results on January 26, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time ("EST"). Management will review these results and its outlook during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST that same morning. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to its start with the following numbers:
|
888-947-9963 (Domestic)
|
800-570-8796 (Domestic Replay)
|
312-470-0178 (International)
|
203-369-3293 (International Replay)
The access code for the call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EST on January 26, 2022 until the end of the day on February 25, 2022. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.antheminc.com under the "Investors" link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.
About Anthem, Inc.
Anthem is a leading health company dedicated to improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 117 million people, including more than 45 million within its family of health plans. Delivering health beyond healthcare, Anthem is expanding from being a partner in health benefits to a lifetime, trusted health partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005953/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.