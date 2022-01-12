Fortune Brands Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, an industry-leading home and security products company, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.
At 4:30 p.m. ET, Nicholas Fink, chief executive officer, Patrick Hallinan, chief financial officer, and David Barry, senior vice president of finance and investor relations, will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at http://ir.fbhs.com/events.cfm. It is recommended that listeners log-on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company's website shortly after the call has ended.
About Fortune Brands
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. FBHS, headquartered in Deerfield, IL., is a Fortune 500 company, part of the S&P 500 Index and a leader in the home products industry. With trusted brands and market leadership positions in each of its three operating segments, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets, Fortune Brands' 27,500 associates work with a purpose to fulfill the dreams of home.
The Company's growing portfolio of complementary businesses and innovative brands include Moen and the House of Rohl within the Global Plumbing Group; outdoor living and security products from Therma-Tru, LARSON, Fiberon, Master Lock and SentrySafe; and MasterBrand Cabinets' wide-ranging offerings from Mantra, Diamond, Omega and many more. Visit www.FBHS.com to learn more about FBHS, its brands and how the Company is accelerating its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005767/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.