Seagate Technology to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on January 26, 2022

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, will report fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will take place that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern.
The live audio webcast can be accessed online at Seagate's Investor Relations website at investors.seagate.com.
About Seagate
Seagate Technology crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity's potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data storage and management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. A global technology leader for more than 40 years, the company has shipped over three billion terabytes of data capacity. Learn more about Seagate by visiting www.seagate.com or following us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and subscribing to our blog.
