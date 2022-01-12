Inszone Insurance Appoints Jennifer Sevilla as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions

Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today that it has appointed Jennifer Sevilla as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.

"Jennifer has a key combination of insurance and business experience, which will be key to accomplishing our growth goals," said Norm Hudson, Chief Executive Officer of Inszone Insurance. "She will lead and help take our Mergers and Acquisitions team to the next level, working towards the aggressive goals we have for Inszone in 2022 and beyond."

Sevilla is a Harvard Business School Alumni and a Hartford School of Insurance designated Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist. Before joining Inszone Insurance Services, Mrs. Sevilla was the CFO of Stromsoe Insurance Agency, which was acquired by Inszone Insurance Services. During her tenure, she led the agency to historic success with her proven expertise in strategic planning and innovative initiatives. In addition to her previous role, she also brings over 15 years of commercial and investment finance, treasury management and building world class teams.

Mrs. Sevilla's track record of leading businesses to success gives her the expertise needed to help ensure Inszone Insurance Services can continue towards the goals of accelerated growth and continue to build its national presence.

About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 26 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visit www.inszoneinsurance.com

