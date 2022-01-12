Andrew Grosso & Associates Announces Lawsuit Against Nuance Communications, Inc.

Andrew Grosso & Associates, a District of Columbia law firm, announced today the service of a lawsuit brought by Marc Stolowitz against Nuance Communications, Inc. (Nuance), a software technology company based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The allegations in the lawsuit include the following.
While employed by Nuance, Mr. Stolowitz learned that the company's computer systems, containing Protected Health Information (PHI) of millions of patients belonging to health care providers who were clients of Nuance, had security flaws that made the PHI publicly available. This was known by Nuance through emails transmitted within the company.
More than a year after leaving the company, Mr. Stolowitz realized that Nuance had not fixed the problem. He downloaded patient records for the purpose of providing them to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services so as to document the PHI's public accessibility. Nuance contacted the FBI, falsely accusing Mr. Stolowitz of unlawful hacking its computers in order to obtain these records when in fact Nuance had made them publicly available on the Internet. As a result of these false allegations, the FBI started proceedings against Mr. Stolowitz, including the execution of a search warrant on his premises. The proceedings were eventually terminated as the truth became known. Nuance also falsely asserted in an SEC filing that an individual had "illegally accessed" Nuance's computers to get these records.
The lawsuit accuses Nuance of fraud, malicious prosecution, and defamation. The case is Marc Stolowitz v. Nuance Communications, Inc., Case No. 2021-026329-CA-0, filed in Circuit Court of the 11th Judicial Circuit in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida. Mr. Stolowitz is represented by Andrew Grosso & Associates, a law firm concentrating in cyberlaw issues (www.GrossoLaw.com).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005954/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.