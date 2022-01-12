Keller Williams Unveils Sports and Entertainment Community

Franchise appoints executives to innovate and grow value proposition of business network

Keller Williams ("KW"), the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has launched a Sports and Entertainment (S+E) business community, which offers specialized training, coaching, events and referral opportunities for agents and real estate teams.

"We're excited to announce how we're providing our agents and teams with a rich suite of tools and training to best tailor their businesses to succeed with sports and entertainment clients," said Sajag Patel, vice president of segments, Keller Williams.

In Q4 ‘21, the S+E community was first launched internally to KW agents and agent teams. At that time, KW also announced two appointments of executive-level leaders of S+E to agents and teams.

Jordan Stuart, Director, S+E

Jordan Stuart has been appointed as the director of S+E at KW, responsible for driving the growth and brand-wide training and coaching for the new community. Currently, Stuart also serves as a real estate advisor to dozens of professional and collegiate athletes, head and assistant coaches, and sports franchise owners.

A Washington, D.C.-based licensed agent, Stuart graduated from Haverford College where he played varsity Men's Soccer.

Stuart mentors Division 1 college athletes across the U.S. in real estate through opportunities with name, image and likeness (NIL) sponsorships. He is a national thought leader on the best practices of creating efficiencies in relocation processes for athletes.

"Our Sports and Entertainment community is an opportunity to connect like-minded agents within KW to develop deeper relationships," said Stuart. "Our goal is to build a diverse community of real estate agents that will fuel a world-class client experience."

Jason Ross, Operations Officer, S+E

With a career spanning more than 18 years experience of service to the sports and entertainment industry, Jason Ross has also been appointed as operations officer of S+E at KW. In the new role, Ross will focus on fueling the continued expansion and innovation efforts for S+E.

Ross will draw from his robust network of contacts across the sports and entertainment industries to grow the value proposition of KW's S+E community. Currently, he serves as a licensed agent in Florida and leads an Orlando, Florida-based KW expansion team.

More information on the specialized training, coaching, 2022 networking events and referral opportunities for agents and real estate teams for the S+E community is available upon request.

"Our programming is tailored towards the individual agent, giving them each an opportunity to enhance their personal brand, knowledge and expertise in this highly competitive area of the real estate market," said Stuart.

By the end of 2022, KW is expecting to have five more emerging business segments and communities launched.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 200,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. kwx is the holding company of Keller Williams.

In 2020, Keller Williams initially began the formation of kwx, composed of Keller Williams, Keller Williams Worldwide, Keller Manage, Keller Offers and Keller Home Financial Services, consisting of Keller Mortgage and Keller Covered.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kwx.kw.com.

