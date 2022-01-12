MEDIA ADVISORY: UnitedHealth Group Chief Public Health Officer to Discuss COVID-19 Mitigation Strategies, Latest Scientific Research

Opportunity to hear clear, science-based guidance for individuals and organizations amid record-breaking infections
Dr. Ethan Berke, chief public health officer for UnitedHealth Group UNH, will answer COVID-related questions from reporters using the latest science and data, and informed by the pragmatic strategies UnitedHealth Group has used to help its partners navigate the rapidly changing landscape.
The session will open with a brief overview of the current state of the pandemic and then Dr. Berke will be available to answer questions on topics ranging from COVID testing strategies, proper masking, vaccines and treatments.
Dr. Berke has led UnitedHealth Group's public health response to COVID throughout the pandemic, including efforts to protect UnitedHealth Group's 340,000 employees so they can continue delivering care to 140 million Americans. He has also guided the development of sustainable COVID mitigation programs for clients and partners. Prior to joining UnitedHealth Group in 2017, Dr. Berke was an associate professor of community and family medicine at Dartmouth College and a medical director for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health System where he focused on clinical innovation and primary care.
|
WHAT:
|
COVID-19 Q&A on the latest scientific data and best mitigation strategies
|
WHO:
|
Dr. Ethan Berke, Chief Public Health Officer, UnitedHealth Group
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, January 13, at 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/3:00 p.m. MT/ 2:00 p.m. PT
|
HOW:
|
Toll-Free 844-291-5490
|
|
Access Code: 5671850
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group UNH is a health care and well-being company with a mission to help people live healthier lives and help make the health system work better for everyone through two distinct and complementary businesses. Optum delivers care aided by technology and data, empowering people, partners and providers with the guidance and tools they need to achieve better health. UnitedHealthcare offers a full range of health benefits, enabling affordable coverage, simplifying the health care experience and delivering access to high-quality care. Visit UnitedHealth Group at www.unitedhealthgroup.com and follow @UnitedHealthGrp on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005843/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.