Engineer, Inventor, and First Latina to go to Space Ellen Ochoa Announces New Bilingual STEAM Board Book Series

Lil' Libros Publishing has acquired world rights to a bilingual five-board book STEAM series, Dr. Ochoa's Stellar World, researched and written by Ellen Ochoa, American engineer who became the first Latina woman to go to space. Inspired by her experiences as a NASA astronaut, Dr. Ochoa's books will celebrate the joy of scientific curiosity, the fundamentals of STEAM topics, and the American Latino experience for the youngest of readers.

"I wish I had known when I was little that science [or STEAM] is all about curiosity and creativity," said Dr. Ellen Ochoa. "Those skills come naturally to young kids, and I hope this series engages kids and parents alike, in both English and Spanish, about STEAM concepts and excites them about exploring the world they inhabit."

"We are excited to work alongside Dr. Ochoa to help create an environment where our littlest readers are introduced to STEAM concepts confidently and in two languages. Becoming a scientist is no longer just a dream for our children, it is a possibility and Dr. Ellen Ochoa is an example of that," said Patty Rodriguez, publisher at Lil' Libros.

"It is an honor to welcome Dr. Ellen Ochoa to the Lil' Libros family. Bringing bilingual STEAM topics to children will open a world of possibilities. We are confident that Dr. Ochoa's Stellar World will inspire curiosity and leave a lasting impact on children," said Ariana Stein, Lil' Libros Co-Founder.

Publication for the first book, Dr. Ochoa's Stellar World: We Are All Scientists, is set for August 30, 2022.

Dr. Ochoa's Stellar World: We Are All Scientists

Written by Ellen Ochoa

Illustrated by Citlali Reyes

Published by Lil' Libros

Board Book

Bilingual: English & Spanish

$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-948066-28-0

On Sale: August 30, 2022

ABOUT ELLEN OCHOA

Ellen Ochoa became the first Latina to go to space when she served on a nine-day mission aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1993. She has flown on four missions, spending a total of 41 days in space. She completed her 30-year career at NASA by serving as the 11th Director of NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, TX and is honored to have six schools named after her. Now living in Boise, ID with her husband and dog Felix, with their two grown sons nearby, she continues to be an ambassador for science and engineering education, especially engaging kids and adults from groups who are underrepresented in those fields.

ABOUT CITLALI REYES

Citlali Reyes is a Mexican illustrator. Since she was a child, she always loved doodling and telling stories through images; this drew her to the enchanting world of illustration where she has resided for almost ten years. In 2014, she partnered with Lil' Libros to create their first 3 books and over time she has illustrated more than 30 bilingual children's books for the publisher. Now she finds herself in a new adventure of creating her first book as both author and illustrator. When she is not drawing for countless hours, Citlali enjoys reading, stargazing or playing around with her camera.

ABOUT LIL' LIBROS

LIL' LIBROS is a bilingual children's book publisher based out of Los Angeles. In a world lacking bilingual books for children, two best friends-turned-mothers – Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein – began their mission to celebrate the duality of the American Latino experience through picture board books and now hardcovers. Our board books aim to introduce basic concepts to our little ones, while our hardcovers drive the power of narrative and foster burgeoning minds. Lil' Libros was created to inspire parents to read to their children and encourage them to dream in two languages.

