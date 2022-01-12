DISCOVERY INVESTORS: March 8, 2022 Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser

The law firm of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP announces that class action litigation has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common stock DISCA DISCK))) between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Discovery Series A DISCA or Discovery Series B DISCK common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the action by no later than March 8, 2022.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your share of any recovery in the actions will not be affected by your decision of whether to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. You may retain Lieff Cabraser, or other attorneys, as your counsel in the action.

Discovery investors who wish to learn more about the litigation and how to seek appointment as lead plaintiff should click here, or text or email investorinfo@lchb.com, or call Sharon M. Lee of Lieff Cabraser at 1-800-541-7358.

Background on the Discovery Securities Class Litigation

The action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley traded in Discovery shares while in possession of material non-public information that Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, failed (or was likely to fail) to meet a margin call, requiring it to fully liquidate its position in Discovery. Defendants unloaded large block trades consisting of shares of Archegos's bets, including billions of dollars worth of Discovery securities beginning on March 25, 2021, before the market learned of Archegos's collapse. As a result of these insider sales, defendants avoided billions of dollars in losses. Defendants knew, or were reckless in not knowing, that they were prohibited from trading while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos but disposed of their Discovery shares to class members anyway before the news about Archegos was revealed and the price of Discovery shares plummeted.

