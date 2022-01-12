CPR by Assurant Ranks No. 1 In Prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500

Top ranking reflects growth, financial strength, stability and brand power
CPR by Assurant (CPR), the nation's largest mobile repair franchise according to Franchise.com, was ranked first in the 2022 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for electronics repair. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur 500, the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking, reflects an analysis of over 150 data points including size and growth, support, brand power, financial strength and stability, and costs and fees.
"Being ranked as the top franchise is a testament to the growth and success of our franchisees, and reflects the many investments that Assurant continues to make to provide customers with the best services, support and experience in the market," said CPR General Manager Chris Jourdan. "Our top priority is supporting our franchisees to help them grow. Entrepreneur's ranking shows we are succeeding at a time when mobile phone and connected product repairs have never been more important to families, schools and businesses."
In addition to being named the top electronics repair franchise, CPR by Assurant also has:
- Joined Apple's Independent Repair Provider program that provides genuine iPhone parts sourced from Apple,
- Expanded its mobile repair and support solutions to include come-to-you repair services, and
- Began offering Pocket Geek Home, a one-stop solution that helps people outsmart their smart homes by offering unlimited tech support and hassle-free protection for a broad range of connected devices.
"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," said Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list shows how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."
About CPR by Assurant
CPR by Assurant (CPR), ranked the no. 1 franchise for electronics repairs in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, is one of the largest, fastest-growing mobile repair franchises in North America, operating over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR is owned by Assurant, Inc. AIZ. For more information about CPR by Assurant, visit www.cellphonerepair.com.
