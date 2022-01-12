Q1 2022 Insurance Labor Market Study Now Open for Participation

The first-quarter 2022 iteration of the Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Market Study, conducted in part by The Jacobson Group, the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry, is now open through January 30, 2022. The study has provided valuable insights on insurance labor trends since its inception in 2009 and is regarded as an accurate predictor of the industry's staffing outlook.

"We're entering 2022 in a tight labor market with low industry unemployment," said Gregory P. Jacobson, co-chief executive officer of The Jacobson Group. "Insurers have also been experiencing increased movement and ongoing reshuffling, which will likely continue throughout the year. The results from this study will provide valuable insight as organizations hone their talent strategies to remain competitive."

Carriers across all sectors of the industry are invited to complete the survey. Participation is confidential, and all participants will receive detailed results of the study at no cost. To complete the survey, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2022q1-laborstudy.

The survey results and analysis will also be discussed in a complimentary webinar at 1 p.m. CST on February 10, 2022. All members of the insurance community are welcome to attend. To register for the webinar, follow this link: https://jcbsn.gr/2022q1-webinar.

About The Jacobson Group:

The Jacobson Group is the leading provider of talent to the insurance industry. For 50 years, Jacobson has been connecting organizations with insurance professionals at all levels across all industry verticals. We provide an array of services including executive search, professional recruiting, temporary staffing and subject matter experts. Regardless of the need or situation, Jacobson is the insurance talent solution. Further information is available at jacobsononline.com.

