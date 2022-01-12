Summit Strategy Group Names Leslie Llewellyn Capstraw Chief Operating Officer

Senior Marketing Executive to Drive Talent Strategy & Optimize Business Operations

Summit Strategy Group, California-based national corporate reputation, public affairs and ESG consulting firm, today announced that Leslie Llewellyn Capstraw has joined as its first Chief Operating Officer. Capstraw comes to Summit after a career spanning turns at Ogilvy, Weber Shandwick and in boutique consulting roles.

Capstraw will work closely with Summit Strategy Group's Founder and CEO Michael Law and the leadership team to optimize business operations, enhance client engagement, and recruit and retain world-class talent while instilling the firm's client-first, work-hard-play-harder culture across the organization.

"Leslie is a transformational leader with a proven track record developing high-performance teams that deliver stellar results for clients," said Law. "She is also highly skilled in delivering operational excellence. She joins us at an important point in our trajectory, as we recently opened our flagship Sacramento office. I am excited for what Leslie will bring to Summit as we enter our sixth year of operations."

Capstraw commented, "Michael and the team at Summit Strategy Group are doing phenomenal work on some of today's most important issues, including energy policy, higher education, land use and ESG strategy. I am very excited to contribute to the growth and expansion of such a dynamic organization."

Capstraw brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role. Prior to joining Summit, Capstraw was President/Strategic Advisor with online education firm Genius Produced, establishing operating procedures and standards of performance to meet the organization's vision, steer staff accountability and deliver excellence for clients. Before that she was Chief Operating Officer for boutique consulting firm China Luxury Advisors. Capstraw also spent three years with Weber Shandwick as Executive Vice President and Managing Director of its Los Angeles office, driving market growth and providing senior executive counsel to clients including ResMed, Verizon Digital Media Services and GM, among others.

Earlier in her career, Capstraw spent 14 years with Ogilvy, most recently as Executive Vice President, Group Director Brand Marketing and Los Angeles Office Head. During her time with Ogilvy, which included four years in Hong Kong, Capstraw worked on clients including LG Electronics and the American Chemistry Council. Her expertise in reputation management, branding, content strategy and customer engagement has earned several industry awards.

About Summit Strategy Group

Summit Strategy Group is a California-based national consulting firm specializing in corporate reputation, public affairs, and ESG strategy and advisory services. The firm's founding principle is that every client requires a custom-built team of the best talent: Agile thinkers prepared to navigate and succeed in today's constantly evolving landscape. For more information, please visit www.Summitstrategygroup.net.

