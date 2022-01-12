Oshkosh Corporation to announce Stub Period (three months ended December 31, 2021) results on January 26, 2022

Oshkosh Corporation OSK, a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, will issue its Stub Period (three months ended December 31, 2021) financial results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The results will be discussed during a live webcast that day beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company's Board of Directors previously approved a change in the Company's fiscal year to a calendar year beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31, effective for the fiscal year beginning January 1, 2022. To facilitate the transition to the new fiscal year, the Company will be reporting results for an abbreviated fiscal year for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
To access the webcast, investors should go to oshkoshcorp.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event. Slides for the webcast will be available on the website the morning of January 26, 2022.
About Oshkosh Corporation
At Oshkosh OSK, we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs approximately 15,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people's lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit oshkoshcorp.com.
®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005893/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
