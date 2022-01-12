Lincoln International Announces Managing Director Promotions

Ties last year's firm record with 11 investment bankers promoted, fueling additional growth

Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of eleven professionals to Managing Director (MD), effective January 1, 2022.

"The elevation of these impactful people to MD comes after a year of tremendous activity and growth for Lincoln, which they helped drive," stated Rob Brown, Global Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International. "Not only do these colleagues embody the values that have been essential to our success, they also represent all of the advisory services of the firm and five different countries around the world. Each personifies the attributes that make Lincoln a truly special place to build a career, and we look forward to their continued contributions as stewards for our clients, our culture and our future."

Eight of the promoted professionals provide mergers & acquisition (M&A) advisory services, one each serve in the firm's Capital Advisory and Valuations & Opinions Groups and one provides coverage of financial sponsors.

The majority of the promoted professionals started as Associates with the firm. Their promotions demonstrate the ability of Lincoln to develop outstanding junior bankers into successful senior bankers.

Outlined below are further details about Lincoln's newest Managing Directors, in alphabetical order:

Fredrik Bolander | Stockholm, Sweden

Fredrik provides advisory services on M&A transactions in the Nordic region. He brings nearly two decades of experience working across industry groups with a particular focus on financial sponsors. Prior to joining Lincoln as a Director in 2019, Fredrik was the Head of the Nordic Region for HNC Advisors AG. He also worked for Deutsche Bank in Stockholm and London as the Head of Nordic Financial Sponsors.

Matthew Buck | London, England

Matthew advises industrial clients on M&A in pursuit of their strategic goals and ambitions. He has nearly 15 years of M&A experience and has extensive expertise working with industrial technology, aerospace and defense and automotive companies. Prior to joining Lincoln as an Associate in 2010, Matthew worked in KPMG's transaction services department, focused on industrial clients.

Siebrecht Declerck | Brussels, Belgium

Siebrecht founded Lincoln's Brussels office and has been instrumental in growing the Belgium team to become one of the leading mid-market M&A advisors in Belgium. Siebrecht's focus throughout his career has been on originating and executing mid-market M&A transactions in Belgium for a diversified set of clients, including private equity groups, large corporates, entrepreneurs and the public sector. Prior to joining Lincoln as a Director in 2018, Siebrecht worked at Rothschild & Co. in Brussels.

Brian Goodwin | Chicago, Illinois

Brian has significant experience leading M&A transactions for industrial growth companies benefiting from significant investment in precision engineering, advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0, electrification and energy, sustainability and packaging. Prior to joining Lincoln as an Associate in 2013, having just graduated from Columbia Business School's MBA program, Brian worked in Glenview Capital Management's proprietary research group and at Fitch Ratings' asset-backed securities group.

Neal Hawkins | Chicago, Illinois

Neal advises private equity and debt funds on the fair value of illiquid assets for clients, including business development companies, private debt funds, private equity firms, hedge funds and other financial institutions in the valuation of their debt, equity and alternative investments. Prior to joining Lincoln as a Vice President in 2015, Neal was a Vice President at Verit Advisors and started his career at Bank of America.

Angel Juan | Madrid, Spain

Angel leads the execution of M&A transactions in business services, consumer and industrial sectors. Angel advises leading private equity funds, infrastructure funds and institutional investors, both Spanish and international, on a variety of M&A, leveraged buyouts, fundraising, incorporation of new shareholders, debt restructuring and independent valuations. Prior to joining Lincoln as a Director in 2017, Angel spent a large part of his professional career at 360 Corporate.

Anant Kapoor | London, England

Anant provides M&A advisory services for clients in the technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector. Anant has worked with companies across the TMT industry, including companies in the IT services, communications technology, system integration, software and software development sectors. Prior to joining Lincoln as a Vice President in 2017, Anant focused on M&A at Canaccord Genuity and Livingstone Partners.

Eddie Krule | Chicago, Illinois

Eddie has significant experience counseling companies within the consumer space, specifically companies within the e-commerce ecosystem, including Amazon native platforms, direct-to-consumer brands, e-commerce marketplaces or omnichannel consumer businesses with disruptive digital-first strategies. Prior to joining Lincoln as an Associate in 2015, Eddie worked within the Consumer Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Justin May | Chicago, Illinois

Justin advises corporate and private equity clients on the structuring and arranging of financing for acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalizations, refinancings and growth initiatives. Justin's primary focus is arranging financing for businesses in the TMT industry. Prior to joining Lincoln as an Associate in 2014, Justin executed middle market debt investments at Madison Capital Funding.

Scott Molinaro | Chicago, Illinois

Scott provides M&A advisory services to owners and operators of assets in the building products industry within the new residential, new nonresidential, repair, remodel and retrofit building product verticals. Prior to joining Lincoln in 2013 as an Associate, having just graduated from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management MBA program, Scott worked as an Equity Research Analyst at Spot Trading LLC.

Michael Piric | Los Angeles, California

Michael is responsible for establishing and strengthening Lincoln's relationships with financial sponsors on the West Coast. Michael has significant investment banking experience across a wide array of products and industries. Prior to joining Lincoln as an Associate in 2014, Michael was an Associate in Barclays Capital's TMT Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005303/en/