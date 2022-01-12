Gateway Ends 2021 With Continued Growth in Mortgage Operations

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, ended 2021 with impressive growth. The company funded approximately $10.1 billion in residential mortgage loans, assisting nearly 45,000 families with their home financing needs.

In addition to high loan production, Gateway grew the reach of its mortgage operations across the United States to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. Gateway opened 15 new mortgage centers in 2021 across 13 different states, bringing the total number of locations to 171. New mortgage centers include:

Atlanta, GA

Buffalo, NY

Casper, WY

Celina, TX

Colorado Springs, CO

Eagle, ID

Fishers, IN

Lewisburg, WV Longmont, CO

Pierre, SD

Portland, OR

Sheridan, WY

Spokane, WA

St. George, UT

Tucson, AZ

Gateway plans to open additional mortgage and banking centers in 2022.

"Through all the growth and transition of the past few years, the Gateway team remains committed to the mission of strengthening families and communities," said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. "By putting people first, Gateway's culture is strong and will be the driving force behind future success."

"I am extremely proud of how the team repeatedly demonstrates a strong dedication to excellence by closing loans on time," said Steven Plaisance, President of Mortgage Banking. "This commitment to exceeding customer expectations means families can start living the American dream of homeownership in a quicker and less stressful environment."

Gateway is one of the larger banks based in Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States.

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States, with eight bank centers in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).

