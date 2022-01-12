Gateway Ends 2021 With Continued Growth in Mortgage Operations

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, ended 2021 with impressive growth. The company funded approximately $10.1 billion in residential mortgage loans, assisting nearly 45,000 families with their home financing needs.
In addition to high loan production, Gateway grew the reach of its mortgage operations across the United States to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. Gateway opened 15 new mortgage centers in 2021 across 13 different states, bringing the total number of locations to 171. New mortgage centers include:
|
|
Gateway plans to open additional mortgage and banking centers in 2022.
"Through all the growth and transition of the past few years, the Gateway team remains committed to the mission of strengthening families and communities," said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. "By putting people first, Gateway's culture is strong and will be the driving force behind future success."
"I am extremely proud of how the team repeatedly demonstrates a strong dedication to excellence by closing loans on time," said Steven Plaisance, President of Mortgage Banking. "This commitment to exceeding customer expectations means families can start living the American dream of homeownership in a quicker and less stressful environment."
Gateway is one of the larger banks based in Oklahoma and one of the largest mortgage bank operations in the United States.
About Gateway First Bank
Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a strong mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States, with eight bank centers in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233).
Follow Gateway First on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayFirstBank/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gatewayfirstbank/)
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gatewayfirst/)
Twitter (https://twitter.com/Gateway1st)
Follow Gateway Mortgage on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/GatewayMortgage/)
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/gatewaymortgage/)
LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gateway-mortgage-group/)
Twitter (https://twitter.com/gatewayloan)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005894/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.