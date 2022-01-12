Global Healthcare Digital Transformation and Emerging Technology Market Research Report 2021 with an Assessment of COVID-19 Impacts on Digitalization Efforts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Transformation and Emerging Technology in the Healthcare Industry - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report tracks the progress of digital transformation in the pharmaceutical sector, examines the business preparedness to embrace innovations, and uncovers the current and future technology-related investment trends.
The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing constant changes resulting from declining profit margins, cost pressure, and the necessity to replenish pipelines and maximize peak sales, while at the same time meeting stringent regulatory and legislative requirements.
Although adoption of innovative technologies was seen as one of the ways to ease these pressures, the COVID-19 pandemic made digitalization of the sector even more pressing. The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical industry, and this will have lasting impact on businesses' resilience, competitiveness, and growth.
Scope
Study Design
A total of 131 the publisher Pharma clients and prospects participated in the 10-minute survey, which was fielded from September 22, 2021, to October 26, 2021.
Components of the report include
- Scope of Digital Transformation Strategies - main objectives of digital strategy within the pharmaceutical industry providing respondent mix by region, company size, and respondent seniority.
- COVID-19 Pandemic and Digital Transformation - assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the speed of digital transformation and innovation in pharmaceutical industry.
- Challenges to Digital Transformation - highlights key hindrances healthcare organizations face when implementing digital transformation providing respondent mix by region and company size.
- Important Factors for Digital Transformation - determines the key factors required to successfully implement digital transformation providing respondent mix by company size.
- Uptake of Emerging Technologies - examines the key emerging technologies being invested in by healthcare organizations providing respondent mix by region and company size.
- Impact of emerging technologies on pharmaceutical sector - provides the analysis and insights on how technologies are being applied in the healthcare industry and what improvements in business processes these technologies can provide.
Objectives
- Benchmark the level of business readiness and adoption
- Better understand the business functions impacted the most
- Assess barriers to adoption
- Define requirements for success
- Determine the importance of emerging technologies to these organizations
- Evaluate levels of investment
- Assess the impact of COVID-19 on digitalization efforts
Key Topics Covered:
1. Study Design
2. Key Findings
3. Overview of Digital Transformation
4. Digital Transformation Strategy
5. Digital Transformation Objectives
6. Obstacles to Digital Transformation
7. Concerns Associated with Digital Transformation
8. Necessities for Digital Transformation
9. Emerging Technologies - Investment Trends
10. Summary of Key Findings
11. Appendix
