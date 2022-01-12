Northstar Capital Invests in Rustic Bakery, Inc.

Northstar Capital ("Northstar"), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Rustic Bakery, Inc ("Rustic Bakery"), a portfolio company of San Francisco Equity Partners ("SFEP").
Founded in 2005, Rustic Bakery is a leading specialty foods company that manufacturers and markets a growing portfolio of organic, hand-rolled sourdough flatbread crackers, crisps, cookies, biscuits, and artisanal products. The Company's products are high quality, made with organic, non-GMO, clean label locally sourced ingredients and are manufactured at Rustic Bakery's facility in Petaluma, CA. Rustic Bakery's products are sold through distributors to retailers in the natural, conventional, and club channels in over 5,000 stores in North America. In addition to Rustic Bakery's wholesale operations, the Company operates four award winning fast casual cafes in Marin County, CA offering elevated fast casual breakfast and lunch. The company's highly demanded products have been featured in Super Bowl suites and were even requested by Pope Francis when he toured North America. For more information on Rustic Bakery, please visit https://rusticbakery.com/
Northstar provided a co-investment to help SFEP finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. Rustic Bakery is the nineteenth platform investment in Fund VII, a $500 million committed parallel fund strategy consisting of Northstar Mezzanine Partners VII L.P. and Northstar Mezzanine Partners SBIC L.P.
About Northstar Capital
Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 150 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. Northstar invests in a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, industrials, consumer, business services, food and agriculture, outsourcing, and distribution. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.
About San Francisco Equity Partners
San Francisco Equity Partners is a private equity firm exclusively focused on expansion-stage companies in the consumer sector. To each of its partner companies, SFEP serves as an extension of the management team and provides both extensive operating experience and a broad network of relationships across the consumer products landscape. For more information, please visit www.sfequitypartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005872/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.