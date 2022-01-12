2021 Tariff Trend Report: Relationship Between e-Services and the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) - An Analysis of 30 Operators' e-Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: Relationship between e-services and the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) - An Analysis of 30 Operators' e-services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the relationship between e-services and the mobile network operator (MNO). It starts by examining the types of e-services that are on offer, how they are being integrated with existing plans, the development of new e-services as part of a new ecosystem.
This report reviews the ways that e-services are being used by the MNO. It considers the types of e-services that are being offered and the role played by the MNO, and the future developments for e-services and the MNO, covering thirty operators across the globe.
Additionally, selected MNOs are offering a wide range of non-telecom services as they seek to diversify away from their core business of calls, SMS and mobile data. But the diversification, into content, financial services, insurance, home security, healthcare, energy and other digital services remains experimental, often made in partnership with a segment specialist.
As some MNOs diversify from "core" telecoms services other MNOs have been quietly winding down their non-core services.
The analyst finds that e-services are being used by the MNO in one of the following four ways:
- MNOs offer e-services as part of an additional usage bundle or plan
- MNOs offer e-services as a new stand-alone product or ecosystem
- MNOs offer e-services as part of a loyalty programme
- MNOs are developing their own e-service (whether wholly or in partnership with an e-service provider)
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction - The definition of an e-service - What is an e-service in a mobile context?
- Examples of e-services and the categories used by an MNO
- The integration of an e-service with an existing MNO service plan
- The use of e-services as part of an MNOs loyalty programme
- The MNOs developing their own e-service products & ecosystem
- Conclusions - Future MNOs aims to diversify into e-services
Companies Mentioned
- ADT Korea
- GameNow
- JioSaavn
- Line Mobile
- Movistar
- O2
- Orange
- SFR
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
- Vodacom
- Zurich Insurance
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jv72g
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005884/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.