2021 Tariff Trend Report: Relationship Between e-Services and the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) - An Analysis of 30 Operators' e-Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report examines the relationship between e-services and the mobile network operator (MNO). It starts by examining the types of e-services that are on offer, how they are being integrated with existing plans, the development of new e-services as part of a new ecosystem.

This report reviews the ways that e-services are being used by the MNO. It considers the types of e-services that are being offered and the role played by the MNO, and the future developments for e-services and the MNO, covering thirty operators across the globe.

Additionally, selected MNOs are offering a wide range of non-telecom services as they seek to diversify away from their core business of calls, SMS and mobile data. But the diversification, into content, financial services, insurance, home security, healthcare, energy and other digital services remains experimental, often made in partnership with a segment specialist.

As some MNOs diversify from "core" telecoms services other MNOs have been quietly winding down their non-core services.

The analyst finds that e-services are being used by the MNO in one of the following four ways:

MNOs offer e-services as part of an additional usage bundle or plan

MNOs offer e-services as a new stand-alone product or ecosystem

MNOs offer e-services as part of a loyalty programme

MNOs are developing their own e-service (whether wholly or in partnership with an e-service provider)

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction - The definition of an e-service - What is an e-service in a mobile context?

Examples of e-services and the categories used by an MNO

The integration of an e-service with an existing MNO service plan

The use of e-services as part of an MNOs loyalty programme

The MNOs developing their own e-service products & ecosystem

Conclusions - Future MNOs aims to diversify into e-services

