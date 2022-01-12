Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global peripheral intravenous catheters market to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on peripheral intravenous catheters market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on peripheral intravenous catheters market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global peripheral intravenous catheters market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global peripheral intravenous catheters market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in prevalence of chronic health conditions

Growth in elderly population

Restraints

Difficulties related to PIVCs procedure

Opportunities

R&D activities to develop innovative PIVCs products

Segment Covered

The global peripheral intravenous catheters market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and end user.

The Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market by Product Type

Integrated/Closed Catheters

Peripheral Insertion Catheters

The Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market by Technology

Conventional PIVC

Safety PIVC

The Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Company Profiles

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cook Group Inc

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Smiths Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Vygon SA

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the peripheral intravenous catheters market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the peripheral intravenous catheters market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global peripheral intravenous catheters market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

