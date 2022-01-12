2021 Tariff Trend Report: More MNOs Join the Sub Brand-Wagon - The Survey Analyses 59 Brands - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2021 Tariff Trend Report: More MNOs Join the Sub Brand-Wagon, the Survey Analyses 59 Brands" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst examines the use of MNO sub brands worldwide, the report identifies 59 such brands across the globe of which 16 are outside Europe.
MNOs continue to launch independent mobile brands - particularly seen in Europe, the Americas and the Far East with one of the very recent introductions by Clear Mobile, Vodafone Ireland's sub-brand.
The analyst considers the development in MNO sub-brands and provides an update on the use of MNO sub-brands worldwide, covering just under sixty such brands, with around 40 from Europe and the remainder in the Americas and Asia-Pacific region.
But the introduction of a mobile sub-brand by a mobile operator is nothing new. Selected MNOs have been using a sub-brand to extend their market reach since the early 2000s. Typically, the MNO sub-brand has either been launched as a new service or has been purchased by acquisition. Increasingly, MNOs are attracted to simple sub-brands due to the reduced cost and time to market of digital brands which are now available as an App or online.
In the past, MNOs have extended their in-country market reach by the acquisition of Pre-Pay mobile operators or MVNOs. For example, Tele2 (Sweden) with the merger of Pre-Pay brand Comviq in which has been adopted at Tele2's own Pre-Pay brand.
More recently MNOs have introduced sub-brands in response to competitive factors. Sub-brands are typically being used to focus on a price point below the core MNO brand or targeting a new demographic (such as the youth segment).
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- The reasons for launching an MNO sub brand
- New MNO sub brands continue to launch new services
- Some MNO sub brand withdrawals
- MNO sub brand pricing trends from 2018 to 2021
- What can be seen from the MNO sub brand surveys from 2018 to 2021?
- Selected European MNO sub brand's offerings and entry strategy
- Selected Non-European MNO sub brand's offerings and entry strategy
- Conclusions - The future outlook for MNO sub brand
Companies Mentioned
- 48
- Clear Mobile
- Comviq
- Tele2
