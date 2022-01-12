United Kingdom Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021-2025: A Large and Maturing Market that is Not Going to See the Rapid Growth of Other European Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United Kingdom: Data Centre Landscape - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK Data Centre is a large and maturing market and is not going to see the rapid growth of other smaller European markets - but is to have forecast UK Data Centre revenue growth of almost 36 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2025, with an increase in UK Data Centre space and power of 26 per cent and 29 per cent respectively over the same period.
There are over 100 third-party Data Centre Providers identified in the UK, with just under 300 Data Centre facilities - with close to 1 million m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and well over 1,000 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) in total - forecast as of the end of 2021.
New UK Data Centre space is being added by existing Data Centre Providers with space of over 50,000 m2 per annum - mainly based within the London & Inner M25 and Slough areas.
New Data Centre space is also being added by a range of regional Data Centre Providers, including around 20,000 m2 plus of spaces being added per annum.
Above all, there is still a range of Data Centre Providers entering the UK market, including Vantage Data Centers and Asanti Datacenters. The investment in Data Centre capacity in lower cost regions is going to be a key trend going forward.
This report covers:
- The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
- Data Centre floor space forecast from 2021 to 2025
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2021 to 2025
- Data Centre Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2021 to 2025 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)
- Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2021 to 2025
- The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook
Key Topics Covered:
- Summary Box - The UK Data Centre Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the UK
- The Key UK Data Centre Provider Profiles
- UK Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2020 to 2024)
- UK Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2020 to 2024)
- UK Data Centre Power Costs - (in Euro per kWH)
- UK Key Data Centre Clusters
- UK Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals per month (2020 to 2024)
- UK Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- UK Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)
- The Key Trends in the UK Data Centre Market
- UK Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- CyrusOne
- DataVita Data Centre
- Digital Realty Equinix
- Global Switch
- GTR
- Iron Mountain
- NTT
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pulsant
- SilverEdge Data Centre
- Vantage Data Centres
- Virtus Data Centres
- xScale
- Yondr Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36hnho
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005871/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
