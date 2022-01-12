United Kingdom Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2021-2025: A Large and Maturing Market that is Not Going to See the Rapid Growth of Other European Markets - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United Kingdom: Data Centre Landscape - 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Data Centre is a large and maturing market and is not going to see the rapid growth of other smaller European markets - but is to have forecast UK Data Centre revenue growth of almost 36 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2025, with an increase in UK Data Centre space and power of 26 per cent and 29 per cent respectively over the same period.

There are over 100 third-party Data Centre Providers identified in the UK, with just under 300 Data Centre facilities - with close to 1 million m2 of Data Centre raised floor space and well over 1,000 MW of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) in total - forecast as of the end of 2021.

New UK Data Centre space is being added by existing Data Centre Providers with space of over 50,000 m2 per annum - mainly based within the London & Inner M25 and Slough areas.

New Data Centre space is also being added by a range of regional Data Centre Providers, including around 20,000 m2 plus of spaces being added per annum.

Above all, there is still a range of Data Centre Providers entering the UK market, including Vantage Data Centers and Asanti Datacenters. The investment in Data Centre capacity in lower cost regions is going to be a key trend going forward.

This report covers:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2021 to 2025

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2021 to 2025

Data Centre Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2021 to 2025 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2021 to 2025

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Summary Box - The UK Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in the UK

The Key UK Data Centre Provider Profiles

UK Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2020 to 2024)

UK Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2020 to 2024)

UK Data Centre Power Costs - (in Euro per kWH)

UK Key Data Centre Clusters

UK Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals per month (2020 to 2024)

UK Data Centre Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

UK Public Cloud Revenue Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2020 to 2024)

The Key Trends in the UK Data Centre Market

UK Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

CyrusOne

DataVita Data Centre

Digital Realty Equinix

Global Switch

GTR

Iron Mountain

NTT

Proximity Data Centres

Pulsant

SilverEdge Data Centre

Vantage Data Centres

Virtus Data Centres

xScale

Yondr Group

