ERI's John Shegerian Calls for 2022 to be 'the Year Tech Recycling Goes Mainstream' in Newsweek Op-Ed

In a new opinion-editorial published by Newsweek, John Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation's largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, calls for 2022 to be "the year that technology recycling goes mainstream."

In the opinion editorial, Shegerian points out that despite e-waste still being the fastest growing waste stream on the planet, only 17% of unwanted electronics get responsibly recycled.

"Cardboard and plastic consumer recycling has become so mainstream that ignoring recycling bins seems unthinkable," argued Shegerian, "However, our electronic waste continues to find its way to the trash each time new technology enhancements are introduced."

Shegerian also underscored the fact that the booming glut of e-waste is not simply an environmental issue, but a data security concern as well, and he shared that education and proactive, responsible recycling of all e-waste is critical.

"In this pivotal time in our planet's history," said Shegerian, "if companies and organizations are going to truly achieve their ESG and Net Zero goals and shift from a linear to a circular economy, it is absolutely imperative that they tackle electronic waste issues by using responsible recyclers like ERI."

Shegerian's full Newsweek op-ed can be read here:

https://www.newsweek.com/2022-needs-year-that-technology-recycling-goes-mainstream-opinion-1668232

