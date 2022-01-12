o9 Solutions Reports More Than 400% Growth in ARR in Q4 2021

o9 Solutions Inc., a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today reported a 400%-plus increase in year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) from new customers during Q4'21. On a full year basis, o9's ARR grew more than threefold in 2021 compared to 2020.
Some of the world's most iconic brands signed up to use o9's Digital Brain platform during the quarter - including the world's No. 1 semiconductor memory company, North America's top telecommunication provider, a multinational edge-to-cloud technology firm, a leading digital health technologies company, a high-growth producer of sustainable foods, and many more. o9 also acquired its first customers in the Middle East and Southeast Asia in Q4'21, opening new and significant geographies to further fuel its growth trajectory.
Client expansions, enabled by continued value creation, tripled year-over-year in Q4'21. This included multiple clients that expanded their use of o9's solutions within 12 months of their initial purchase, reinforcing the rapid value delivered by o9's platform. During the quarter, o9 also successfully deployed its innovative planning and decision-making platform at existing clients - including one of the world's most well-known beauty companies, a large beverage/food retailer, and a Fortune 100 construction-equipment manufacturer.
In addition, o9's talent pool continues to grow with the number of employees worldwide now exceeding 1,600, nearly double the number at the end of 2020.
"Our performance in 2021 continued to demonstrate the broad-based applicability of o9's platform across diverse industries, regions, and types of customers," said Chakri Gottemukkala, co-founder and CEO of o9. "Since its inception, the o9 platform was built to address the most critical planning challenges that global enterprises are facing and to do so in a scalable fashion. Our very strong results in 2021 and our momentum heading into 2022 are a clear validation of the massive value-generation potential of a digital platform like the o9 Digital Brain for global companies that have embarked on a digital transformation journey."
"Despite a year marked by significant market uncertainty and an increasingly competitive business landscape, we achieved a record number of new customer wins as well as expansions with existing customers in 2021," said Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9. "Our performance this quarter and throughout 2021 resulted largely from growth investments made heading into the year. As we have continued to scale our team and deploy our platform at more companies, our opportunities continue to expand rapidly and I am looking forward to an even stronger 2022."
Notable highlights during Q4 2021 include:
- o9's Digital Brain is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
- o9 ranks No. 203 on Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500 list of fastest-growing companies in North America.
- o9 is recognized by the World Economic Forum's 2021 New Champions Awards for Excellence in Innovation.
- o9's platform enables Vestas to advance its global supply chain management.
- o9 collaborates with Novelis on supply chain planning for its North American and European operations.
- o9 launches Vertex AI Forecast integration with Google Cloud to help retail and CPG companies improve forecast accuracy.
- o9's Executive Council member Chris Tyas receives the Grocer Cup 2021 Award.
*Note: ARR refers to contracted annual recurring revenues for o9's software solutions and was referred to as bookings in prior press releases made by the company.
About o9 Solutions, Inc.
o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005429/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.