Worldwide Collaborative Robot Industry to 2030 - Featuring Oceaneering International, Fanuc and Denso Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Collaborative Robot Market by Payload, by Components, by Application, by Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Collaborative Robot Market size was valued at USD 590.5 million in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 1990.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021-2030.
Collaborative robots or cobots are human scaled machines, capable of performing jobs in tough or difficult environments. They work closely with humans and provide good level of productivity, mobility and output. Cobots are gaining traction in wide range of applications specially in the manufacturing industry due to their excellent performance in handling small and delicate objects. They are designed to share the same work area with humans and bring automation in the production environment. The sharing of the task is done in such a way that the robot handles manual, dirty, physically demanding, and repetitive jobs, while the human employee can focus on other things better suited their intellect. They are usually small in size and can be deployed in a new work location after a short training period.
As the world continues to fight the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, robotics and automation have been playing a huge role in ramping up the production, handling the supplies, and even disinfecting hospitals. Cobots are adopted widely by SMEs as well as large size enterprises because of its low-cost and numerous benefits. They are also used by major car manufacturers to improve productivity and enhance the quality of the vehicles.
Further, workers have to stand beside the machines for a long time during their maintenance, which hampers their productivity. Collaborative robots can automatically perform machine maintenance tasks during off-hours without any supervision. This significantly improves the productivity and profitability of an organization. Moreover, growing adoption of cobots in financial sector like banking or NBFCs to perform monotonous cashier functions are expected to contribute towards the growth of the collaborative robots.
However, Cobots have limited speed, and thus not suitable for high-speed applications. Also, they cannot operate independently, since majority of them either do not possess self-learning capability or has it to a very limited extent. These are few factors expected to restrain the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, high growth prospects of the payloads above 11 kg to lift machines and equipment that are heavy in weight in automotive industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players in near future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market - Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Market Dynamics
4. Covid-19 Analysis
4.1. Covid-19 Outbreak
5. Market Share Analysis
5.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Collaborative Robots Providers, 2020
6. Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Component
6.1. Overview
6.2. Robotic Arm
6.3. End Effector or End of Arm Tool (EOAT)
6.4. Drivers
6.5. Controllers
6.6. Sensors
6.7. Power Supply
6.8. Motors
6.9. Other Hardware
6.10. Software
7. Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Payload
7.1. Overview
7.2. Up to 5 Kg
7.3. Between 5 Kg and 10 Kg
7.4. More Than 10 Kg
8. Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Application
8.1. Overview
8.2. Handling
8.3. Assembling & Disassembling
8.4. Welding & Soldering
8.5. Dispensing
8.6. Processing
8.7. Others
9. Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Industry Verticals
9.1. Overview
9.2. Automotive
9.3. Electronics
9.4. Metals & Machining
9.5. Plastics & Polymers
9.6. Food & Beverages
9.7. Furniture & Equipment
9.8. Healthcare
9.9. Other Industries
10. Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market, by Region
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. Rest of World
11. Company Profiles
11.1. Oceaneering International, Inc.
11.2. Fanuc
11.3. Kuka AG
11.4. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
11.5. Denso Corporation
11.6. Universal Robots
11.7. Doosan Robotics Inc.
11.8. Rethink Robotics GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mb877
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005848/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
