University of Phoenix College of Nursing Announces Appointment of Dean Raelene Brooks

Dean Brooks leads the College with a focus on traditional framework in tandem with innovation and transformation

University of Phoenix announces the appointment of Raelene Brooks, Ph.D., RN, as Dean of the College of Nursing, effective January 31, 2022. In this role, Brooks has overall accountability for College of Nursing curriculum and all other academic components including faculty approval and oversight, student satisfaction and retention, academic policy and standards, and program evaluation.

"The healthcare of this nation is evolving at a rapid pace and there continues to be healthcare inequality," states Brooks. "I am invested in preparing students to be innovative, inclusive, and creative decision makers. There is value in tradition. However, we cannot afford to stay confined to the traditional theory and framework in nursing education. Innovation, adaptation, and transformation in tandem with the traditional framework in nursing education will help to prepare our graduates to be contributors to the solution and meet the healthcare challenges facing our nation today and in the future."

Brooks previously served as the Associate Dean of the Undergraduate and Graduate Nursing Programs at the University of Phoenix. As a nursing researcher, she studied the long-term outcomes and weight regain in the bariatric surgery population. She has several publications in the areas of critical care and nursing education.

"We are fortunate to have such strong and capable leadership by Dr. Brooks for our College of Nursing," states Doris Savron, vice provost of University of Phoenix. "Dr. Brooks has a passion for nursing education and has always brought that to the classroom, administration, and now as the visionary for the College. Our nursing students will benefit from her focus on how to provide expert, compassionate, and equitable patient care."

A registered nurse for over 25 years, Brooks has practiced extensively in the areas of intensive care, trauma, and critical care in the UC Healthcare System. Completing a master's in science of nursing education in 2000, she went on to complete her doctorate in Nursing Science with the University of San Diego in 2018. She is a Doris Howell Scholar and an active member of several professional nursing associations including American Association of Colleges of Nursing, National League of Nursing, and Association for Critical Care Nursing.

The College of Nursing leadership transition includes the promotion of Brooks, and of Linnea Axman, DrPH, MSN, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, FAANP, and Kathleen Rupp, Ph.D., RN, to position of Associate Dean.

