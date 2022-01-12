Brazil Food Delivery Market Regulatory Report 2021 Featuring Rappi, iFood, & Uber - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Delivery Regulatory Report: Brazil" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While no specific laws regulating the platform delivery sector are in place in Brazil, a number of bills relating to workers' rights have been presented in recent years and often their status is defined on a case-by-case basis. There have also been a number of lawsuits over workers' status due to the lack of regulation, again signalling that the subject is becoming important in Brazil - which suggests more specific regulation could be on the horizon.
This report offers a comprehensive overview of all of the relevant legislation in place relating to Brazil's platform services sector. There do appear to be a number of bills currently pending relating to the platform delivery sector, suggesting change could be on the horizon with further laws regulating the industry.
If you are interested in the Brazilian market then this report provides a detailed analysis of the current regulatory framework in place, covering all areas of law. In addition to workers' status and employment law, you'll also find a detailed overview of other relevant legislation relating to competition and commercial law, taxation and environmental policy.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Workers' Status And Algorithm Control
2.1 Current Legal Framework
2.2 Difference Between Employee And Self-Employed Worker
2.3 MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur)
2.4 Specific Framework
2.5 Workers' Status
2.6 Algorithm Control
3 Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate
3.1 Bills
3.2 Case Law
4 Environment
4.1 Packaging And Single-Use Plastic
4.2 Green Transportation
4.3 Environmental - Upcoming Legal Initiatives And Political Debate
5 Commercial
5.1 Medicinal Products
5.2 Tobacco
5.3 Alcohol
6 Competition
7 Taxation
8 Relevant Laws
9 Relevant Bodies
Companies Mentioned
- Rappi
- iFood
- Uber
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j0qmge
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005820/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
